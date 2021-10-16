Nick Karl, a scientist at Pfizer said of pregnant women: "it's either you get antibodies naturally or vaccinated you pass it through."
Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has completely ignored natural immunity and continues to push the Covid vaccine on pregnant and breastfeeding women.
In the last few weeks Project Veritas has released four under cover videos exposing the truth about Covid vaccines.
- Part One: HHS whistleblower goes public with secret recordings: 'Govt doesn't want to show the vaccine is full of sh*t'
- Part Two: FDA on under cover video: 'Blow dart African American' and wants 'Nazi Germany registry for unvaccinated'
- Part Three: Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids shouldn't get the f*cking vaccine' because of 'unknown repercussions'
- Part Four: Pfizer scientists admitted natural immunity may be better than the Covid vaccine
Comment: In all the history of vaccination it has never been a policy to inject pregnant women until now. Why the upending of one of the cornerstones of immunology by the CDC, and against the WHO's recommendation? We are more than nine months in to the vaccine push now. The tragic fallout of the mandated vaccine campaign will be upon us soon.