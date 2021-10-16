© Project Veritas

Part One: HHS whistleblower goes public with secret recordings: 'Govt doesn't want to show the vaccine is full of sh*t'

Part Two: FDA on under cover video: 'Blow dart African American' and wants 'Nazi Germany registry for unvaccinated'

Part Three: Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids shouldn't get the f*cking vaccine' because of 'unknown repercussions'

Part Four: Pfizer scientists admitted natural immunity may be better than the Covid vaccine

Project Veritas on Friday released undercover video of a Pfizer scientist admitting natural Covid antibodies transfer during pregnancy through the umbilical cord.Nick Karl, a scientist at Pfizer said of pregnant women: "it's either you get antibodies naturally or vaccinated you pass it through."Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has completely ignored natural immunity and continues to push the Covid vaccine on pregnant and breastfeeding women.In the last few weeks Project Veritas has released four under cover videos exposing the truth about Covid vaccines.