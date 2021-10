© istock

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to continue to block Iowa's ban against school mask mandates until a court has officially ruled on the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) in May, NBC News reported District Judge Robert Pratt granted the preliminary injunction Friday, just before a temporary restraining order against the law was set to expire next week, according to the Des Moines Register.Pratt noted in his ruling "the important public interests at stake," as he mentioned the "the current trajectory of pediatric Covid cases in Iowa since the start of the school year," according to NBC News.In his ruling Friday, Pratt said that the preliminary injunction was an "extreme remedy."Reynolds said on Friday that an appeal had already been filed in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to push back against the decision.Rita Bettis Austen, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, urged schools who had not already adopted mask mandates to do so now and pressed for schools with the requirements to maintain them."With the continuation of this crucial injunction blocking HF847's masking prohibition, schools are able to require masking in order to meet the needs of kids in their district who have disabilities, including underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19," she said in a statement."They should continue those masking requirements they've put in place, and if they haven't already, take steps now to adopt masking in school in order to comply with disability rights obligations," she added.