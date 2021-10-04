Society's Child
Creepy video of teacher singing pro-mask song to face-covered toddlers sparks fury
RT
Mon, 04 Oct 2021 14:29 UTC
In the video, a female teacher behind the camera encourages a group of uncomfortable and agitated-looking children, who are all wearing Covid-19 face masks, to join in with the song about the necessity of covering your face.
The song includes such lyrics as "I wear a mask to school," "It helps to keep me safe," and "It keeps my friends safe."
Though the date when it was filmed and other details surrounding the video are not yet clear, it went viral on social media on Sunday due to a wave of outrage, with critics comparing the clip to a "hostage video" after it was first posted by the @libsoftiktok account.
"Somebody save these poor kids!" tweeted former UFC fighter Jake Shields.
"Those babies look so unhappy. This is child abuse," another person observed, adding that the kids "look so tired."
Australian columnist Rita Panahi wrote, "Do Americans realise the rest of the world looks at this in horror? Even In Covid crazy Australia we have never forced kids this age to mask," while others called the video "creepy as hell" and "heart breaking," and questioned why the teacher thought it was okay to record the incident and upload it to the internet.
The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that children aged five and under "should not be required to wear masks," citing the "safety and overall interest of the child."
The American Academy of Pediatrics, however, suggests masks "can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older," and says children aged two and over "should wear masks when they are at school, child care or camp, and while participating in group activities."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was hit with several lawsuits after banning school mask mandates in his state in July, and the US Justice Department has given its support to those legally challenging such mask mandate bans.
Recent Comments
Thankyou Rand Paul ..... you not only speak for 100 million Americans , but also for considerably more than a billion citizens from every corner...
When these 'papers' were released, I read as many entries as I could stomach. Yes, the 'bad guys' are off-shore for the most part but with...
Any one else notice Fake books and instagraham down today? With everything going to court now, I imagine they're pulling servers to collect/delete...
Remember it is not “society” in general. If so, the mother wouldn’t be there nor would the parents cheer her on. It is only a very small group of...
For Cabala Whorris fans: [Link] From AA [Link] R.C.
Comment: Kids should not be wearing masks. Period. Firstly, masks don't protect people from the dreaded 'Rona, see here and here to find out why. Secondly, it is extremely unlikely that children will get sick from coronavirus and before people say "it's not to protect them it's to protect others" a review has shown that there has not been one single case of a child passing on covid to an adult. If that wasn't enough, masks are HARMFUL both physically and psychologically for a whole host of reasons, maybe even more so for children whose brains and immune systems are still developing.