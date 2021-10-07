rashida tlaib
Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was caught on camera admitting that she only wears a mask for the cameras watching her.

"I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here," she told a supporter on a visit to a Detroit community event on Monday.


According to the Washing Free Beacon, the "squad" member held an event with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary Marcia Fudge, which was followed with Tlaib conversing with a maskless supporter who mistakenly thought Tlaib was scolding him for not wearing a mask.

Tlaib clarified with the supporter by saying she only wore a mask because a "Republican tracker" was recording her.

"Oh, no, oh, not you!" Tlaib said as she pulled off her mask. "No, no, no — I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here."

Tlaib has been previously busted for not practicing what she preaches, when it comes to wearing a mask.

On the same day Representative Rashida Tlaib slammed Senator Rand Paul for urging Americans to resist new CDC mask guidelines, the representative was caught dancing maskless at a large indoor wedding in an area rated "orange" by the CDC.