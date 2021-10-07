Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, she had previously met with the administration at Graham-Kapowsin High school twice before the school year started. Allis said that Caleb had to remove his mask repeatedly during these meetings because of breathing issues and school officials could clearly see what was happening. Additionally, Allie provided the school with extensive medical documentation of her son's condition.
"He has decreased lung function...his body can absorb the air, but it doesn't actually get into his lungs...so he is physically getting less oxygen that everyone else."
Despite having been provided documentation from Caleb's physicians at Seattle Children's hospital, and school officials in the pre-school meetings witnessing what happened to the teen when he wore a mask, Fritz said in an email, "Here's the sticking point: to the best of my understanding, we do not have an actual documented medical exemption for Caleb."
Comment: This is the tyranny of bureaucracy: power-hungry anankasts who get off making children's lives misery based on technicalities - real or fabricated.
Salas told Hoffman that in subsequent conversations with the school nurse she was told that Caleb's condition was "...not a life-threatening illness, it's just terminal, those are two different things."
Allie told Hoffman that it was "baffling" to her how a school nurse could think she knew better than 5 specialists at Seattle children's and the specialists at Caleb's previous care facility Vanderbilt in Nashville. Ironically, Washington State Democrat Governor Jay Inslee's onerous mask mandates have some minor medical exemptions which include conditions such as Caleb's.
"It's not right for him to be in isolation...he can't be removed from his regular classroom, no one is teaching him in there, it's discrimination because he actually is exempt."
Allie added, "It's not that we are anti-maskers or anti-vaccine, anti this or that, it's just that literally he has this condition and he can't physically tolerate to have the mask on."
Allie said that she has another child at the school who wears a mask everyday and does not have any physical conditions and "wants to do what she is supposed to do, and there are no issues with her."
According to Allie, the school's latest offer was to send Caleb home with schoolwork because there is no longer an online option. Either that or he would be forced to wear the mask or isolated in the school building. She also said that the school was not following policies for medical exemptions and that disregarding letters from doctors about her son's condition was denying science.
She added that since the child has been home from school only two teachers had actually sent him work.
Doug Boyles, Director of Communications, for the Bethel school district told The Ari Hoffman Show in an email when asked for comment, "We are not interested in debating the merits of a student's IEP or accommodations in public, even if a parent is willing to do so. We are directly following the law, protocols and the current mandate in trying to reasonably accommodate this student."
Sala told Hoffman that Caleb just wants to make friends and sit in a classroom and be as close to a normal kid as possible, but now cannot come to school. "I don't understand where, at the very least, is the humanity in that."