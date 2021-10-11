Fake, Woke & Authoritarian: Why Does Canada Continue to Take The Insultingly Insincere Justin Trudeau Seriously?
RT
Sat, 09 Oct 2021 16:18 UTC
Just weeks post federal elections, the muppet PM of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has given up all pretense of being a serious politician and instead returned to his norm of idiocy, offensive gaffs, scandals, and increasing the authoritarianism Canadians have endured the past 18+ months (but which Trudeau and other leaders have flouted).
On September 30, the day of Canada's newly-established National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, instead of himself abiding by the words of his (clearly-scripted and hollow) statement, Trudeau skipped off West to hit the waves and walk on the beach with his wife and kids.
The statement included Trudeau inviting Canadians, "to reflect on the painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada, and to honour survivors, their families, and their communities," and, "to remember the many children who never returned home."
This he did by ignoring requests of Indigenous communities to visit, instead opting for family fun time in Tofino, a holiday town on Vancouver Island.
This is hardly surprising, given he is merely the face of the government of Canada, the same government which has paid lip service to caring about Indigenous peoples, but continues to allow many communities to boil contaminated water rather than solving the dangerous health issue.
Trudeau's choice to go surfing on the very day of the first year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, was, in my opinion, him revealing how little he cares for the issues he feigns concern over.
A week later, he donned his pretend-sincere face and uttered the empty words, "Travelling on the 30th was a mistake and I regret it."
Nah. He doesn't regret it, he regrets getting caught. Or as a survivor of the genocidal 'residential school' system said, "this just shows us survivors that he doesn't actually want to meet with us. He's just hoping that we will just disappear into the sunset."
Last July I wrote of the sudden media attention regarding the horrific issue of the Canada-wide 'residential schools', where starvation, torture, and sexual, physical and mental abuse were rife.
In a follow up article, I cited an interview I conducted with Roland Chrisjohn, a PhD-educated clinical psychologist and head of the Native Studies department at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick, who spoke of Canada's long history of covering up the crimes against Indigenous children imprisoned in the 'schools'.
Trudeau's latest failure to show any semblance of genuine remorse over these crimes was noted in the backlash on social media, including in response to his virtue-signalling tweet after the fact.
From crass to crazy
More recently, Trudeau took to Twitter tweeting about "lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls," and adding his own version of inclusivity, 2SLGBTQQIA, that left even the wokest confused, and many mocking his idiocy.
The 2SL of that Trudeauism apparently referred to 'Two-spirit', or "a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit and is used by some Indigenous North Americans to describe their sexual identity."
Although Team Trudeau thought they were ahead of the woke game, he instead, once again, looked like an idiot in a suit pretending to be a leader. One whose Twitter settings should include parental guidance, for his own good.
Trudeau's authoritarianism
While the PM might garner a tad of sympathy from charitably-minded people who perhaps, mistakenly, think the guy has his heart in the right place but keeps mucking up with his idiotic gaffes, many Canadians are rightly pissed off by his, and Canada's, authoritarian streak over the past two years.
Ontario has had one of the longest and most brutal lockdowns in the world - though the tyranny in Australia has superseded that of Ontario.
Earlier this year, Canada decided to re-invent science and declare that natural immunity to Covid-19 isn't acceptable, only the fast-tracked Big Pharma jabs, meaning that many Canadians, myself-included, cannot return to Canada.
In the leadup to the rushed election, Trudeau said unvaccinated citizens should be banned from planes, trains & buses, and called on the populace to shame and condemn the anti-vaxxers as a "danger."
This week, Trudeau announced Canadians aged 12 and up will be forced to be jabbed in order to travel.
And Trudeau's government will tighten the noose further, implementing prison-state rules about travel by the end of November: only fully vaccinated Canadians can travel.
This is unsurprising to those who have followed Canada's not so subtle slide towards tyranny. Nor is it surprising after over a year of Covid-19-related psychological operations against the Canadian people, with the intent of "shaping and exploiting" information, discouraging civil disobedience, and boosting confidence in the government's narratives on matters pandemic.
Although I believe that whoever the muppet leader of Canada is, the policies would largely be the same, the Trudeau brand is truly repugnant.
Canadians are doomed with years more fake, woke and authoritarian non-leadership, with no imminent solution in sight other than mass civil disobedience. But sadly, the combination of idiotic and distracting identity politics and the media fear mongering will ensure that this does not happen.
Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). The writer is a recipient of the 2017 International Journalism Award for International Reporting, granted by the Mexican Journalists’ Press Club (founded in 1951), was the first recipient of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism, and was short-listed in 2017 for the Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. See her extended bio on her blog In Gaza. She tweets from @EvaKBartlett.
Reader Comments
"together" - If I got the chance to do something together with that douchebag who calls himself leader, it'd be to play a round of Mortal Kombat.
I think a good name for an archetypal antichrist figure (many of which our world seems infested with) would be Simon because most people automatically do what Simon says and if they do otherwise they are ostracized from the herd and disappeared.
It's all well and good that some Canadians are awake to the fact that He, They, It is in the process of destroying our lives and economy but those Canadians don't live where all the voters are (Ontario, Quebec) and so their voice is lost. Similarly, if He, They, It were defeated or killed, who would take his place? Freeland? O'Toole? Dear Lord we would be in worse shape then.
Those people who value Canada for it's beauty and nature, rather than her resources and money, should learn an Indigenous language and how to live off the land. Keep moving and steer clear of major population centres. Staying with our comfy, western lifestyle and the current status quo will get us all killed.
Despite the massive psy op vaccination campaign in Quebec and Ontario, large gatherings like concerts are being cancelled due to restrictions.
CBC is reporting on COVID isolation camps without offering any information as to just who exactly they will be isolating. It's pretty obvious that the unvaccinated will be targeted.
Thankfully the future is always open and I see that a handful of countries are suspending the administration of the Moderna flavour of the shot.
CBC is reporting on COVID isolation campsAny links ?
Yet at the beginning of this year the CBC began seriously suppressing voices of dissent [Link] and labelling anyone not following Theresa Tam's dictates an enemy of the people and the state. Please note that at the same time he was crushing dissent, Turdeau created his 'forced isolation centres' for people arriving into Canada from abroad [Link]
Returning to October of last year we find that Turdeau had begun issuing tenders for the purchase of isolation camps and supplies [Link] [Link] [Link] with MP Randy Hillier being one of, if not the only dissenting voice at the time.
" “So your government must be in negotiations and aware of these plans to potentially detain and isolate citizens and residents of our country and our province, so speaker, to the Premier, where will these camps be built, how many people will be detained, and for what reason, for what reasons can people be kept in these isolation camps, and I’d like to have the Premier assure the people of Ontario …,” said Hillier, whose microphone was cut off before he could finish." [Link]
You can listen to Mr. Hillier today warning Canadians that we are indeed in big shite if Turdeau is allowed to stay in power [Link]
To me it would seem that actual plans for 'covid camps' were put into motion a year ago. I doubt CBC is going to keep all of us up to date on their progress.
I doubt CBC is going to keep all of us up to date on their progress.Aww really, the Canadian Broadcorping Castration isn't going to be forthright; imagine, what next ?
Why does Canada continue to take the insultingly insincere Justin Trudeau seriously?Answer: they don't.
It's like in the former Eastern Bloc. Communist dictators ruled the media and chain dogs (police, military, secret service), to create the public appearance of "The Beloved Dear Leader of the people". But no one except die-hard communists took them serious.
That seemed to work as long as they could hold up the violence and the thread of violence.
A bunch of reporters possibly honourably separately asking questions of the fake PM NWO-simp-biatch that all went along the lines of: What are you going to do about all sorts of different issues negatively impacting the lives of citizens all over Canada?
Turd'oh: We're going to do whatever is in the best interest of all Canadians.
[repeated × whatever]
That's not very specific.
I'd laugh if I weren't so f'n fed up. ''We're going to do whatever is in the interests of the group of globalists I belong to'' would have been the honest and correct answer.
Moloch' has been figuratively used in reference to a person or a thing which demands or requires a very costly sacrifice.The Trudeau family is likely in debt up to their ass with him.
Although I believe that whoever the muppet leader of Canada is, the policies would largely be the same, the Trudeau brand is truly repugnant.Don't blame me. I voted Cookie Monster.
Maybe you can con(vince) some First Nations Elders to do a sweat just for you, I'd love to hear their cover of the tune.
Comment: Yes, sadly indeed!