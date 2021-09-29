© Bjorn Larsson Rosvall / TT News Agency via REUTERS



A powerful blast that tore through an apartment building inon Tuesday was not caused by a gas leak and probably involved foul play, Swedish authorities have said.Swedish police are investigating whether an explosive device caused the blast that went off in Annedal district in central Gothenburg on Tuesday morning, starting a serious fire. The Sahlgrenska University Hospital said it was treatingEmergency services ruled out a gas leak as the cause of the explosion, confirming that, police spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg told a news conference. He said investigators' working theory was that an explosive device was planted at the site.The emergency in Gothenburg prompted mass evacuation from the damaged building, with hundreds escaping. Initial reports said 20 to 25 people sustained various injuries.The police could not immediately collect evidence on the site to confirm foul play behind the explosion because of the blaze that followed.The responders managed to prevent its spread to other buildings, but the blast wave and the flames reportedly caused significant damage inside.Annedal residents who lived nearby were advised to lock windows and stay inside due to the risk of smoke inhalation.The youngest patient treated by the hospital is a 10-year-old child. One of the 16 is a firefighter, who was hurt when dealing with the fire.Municipal authorities have offered assistance to people affected by the incident. A shelter was organized at a nearby church, with some 40 people, some in a state of shock, finding refuge there."This is terrible and of course completely unacceptable," Axel Josefson, the chair of the Gothenburg municipal board, said of the explosion. He offered his condolences to victims and pledged that the city will do everything it can to support them.Sweden's national government reacted to the incident as well, with Interior Minister Mikael Damberg expressing confidence that the police would get to the bottom of what had happened.