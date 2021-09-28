© REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY

The explosionin an apartment building in Annedal in central Gothenburg and caused fires in three stairwells.At least 25 people are in hospital, and about 100 residents of the block of flats in the centre of Gothenburg, on the west coast of Sweden, were evacuated after the explosion, according to Swedish Radio., Tone Ploman, who lives nearby, told the newspaper Dagens Nyheter."We will wait until the rescue service assesses it safely on the spot. Then we will perform a technical investigation to determine what caused the explosion," police spokesman Hans-Jörgen Ostler told Dagens Nyheter.Jon Pile, operations manager at the rescue service, said that natural causes for the explosion can be ruled out., he told Dagens Nyheter. Local woman Anja Alménthe instance she woke up."When I came out of the stairwell, everything was pitch black., she told Dagens Nyheter."Hundreds have been evacuated, people have also jumped out of windows and landed in the courtyard", Jon Pile, operations manager at the rescue service, told national broadcaster SVT., according to media reports."We have strong smoke development. We have staff from seven stations on the site, we are about fifty personnel at the moment," Josefin Hybring, press spokesperson for the rescue service, told SVT, adding that the smoke is dangerous to inhale.Emergency services and Swedish police are on site and working to evacuate people living in the area.Police officers began an investigation into the incident in order to find out all the causes and circumstances of the explosion. The building was cordoned off.