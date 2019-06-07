Comment: Actually, the explosion did not 'rip through the buildings' because the explosion did not take place in the building(s) - it occurred outside them...
"We do not know what it is that detonated, but it is clearly some sort of explosive device. The preliminary location is outside the building, not in the building," Magnus Skoglund, the head of the police investigation, told reporters at a news conference.
At least 25 people suffered minor injuries in the blast at 7am local time (5am GMT), police said.
Detectives have launched a criminal investigation and a bomb squad was deployed as a precaution following the explosion, which blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies.
The cause of the blast is not yet known but police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said: "As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related."
He added: "Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out.
"So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."
Local newspaper Corren published photos of damaged buildings and rubble on the street, where a dozen ambulances lined up nearby.
Comment: According to some reports, noted in the tweets below, a gas explosion can be ruled out because none was used in the buildings. This is apparently why police suspect the explosion was a criminal act...
As can be seen from video and photos of the scene, most of the damage is to windows and balconies, consistent with the explosion having come from outside:
In fact, windows were smashed in buildings up several streets away, while it could be felt up to 10kms away.
The local authorities are now floating the idea that a local 'motorcycle gang' called 'Bandidos' might have pre-placed explosives outside the building, but are offering no reason as to why on Earth they would have wanted to do so.
This could have been a natural event. Perhaps the shockwave from an airburst caused by a meteor?