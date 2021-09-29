Unlike in previous economic down cycles, Chinese authorities look set to tighten property sector policy and tame prices this time, in order to reduce wealth inequality and boost the falling birthrate, economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a report Tuesday. Policy makers will be willing to sacrifice near-term economic growth to tame house prices and divert financial resources out of the property sector, which accounts for a quarter of China's gross domestic product, they wrote.
Comment: Whilst the situation may be precarious, a marked difference in China's property sector compared to that in the West is that, back in 2019, it was reported that 90% of families own their home, giving China one of the highest home ownership rates in the world. What's more 80% of these homes are owned outright, without mortgages or any other liens. Meanwhile in the West property prices are 30% higher than they were prior to the crash of 2008, when the property bubble was driven in large part due to speculation, fraudulent mortgages and various other distortions encouraged by markets. And the situation in the West today appears to be no better: UK bank Lloyds aiming to become largest 'landlord' in the country
A "Volcker Moment" refers to a policy change like the decision by the Federal Reserve under former chairman Paul Volcker to quickly raise interest rates to 20 per cent to contain the inflation of the late 1970s. That sudden change caused a jump in unemployment but also led to inflation slowing.
"Markets over the near term need to be prepared for a likely marked growth slowdown, more developer defaults and home foreclosures, and perhaps some turmoil in stock markets," the economists wrote.
Authorities appear to be determined to expand the property tax scheme from trials in Shanghai and Chongqing cities to the entire nation, according to the report. This will address wealth inequality and help replace local governments' income from land sales, which will be reduced by the ongoing curbs, the report said.
Comment: This news comes as China's largest property developer Evergrande begins to default on payments of its debt: 'Eerie silence' as China's debt-laden property giant Evergrande misses payment deadline
See also: