Beijing's unprecedented determination to curb the property sector could be China's "Volcker Moment" as it will cause a "significant" slowdown in economic growth, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.Unlike in previous economic down cycles, Chinese authorities look set, economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a report Tuesday. Policy makers will be willing to sacrifice near-term economic growth to tame house prices and divert financial resources out of, they wrote."Markets over the near term need to be prepared for a likely marked growth slowdown,," the economists wrote.Authorities appear to be determined to expand the property tax scheme from trials in Shanghai and Chongqing cities to the entire nation, according to the report. This will address wealth inequality and help replace local governments' income from land sales, which will be reduced by the ongoing curbs, the report said.