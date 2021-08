© Getty

© Getty

Lloyds is planning to become one of the UK's biggest landlords asThe banking giantunder its recently launched Citra Living brand.The Financial Times, which first reported the story, saidLloydsCitra Living will initially start small and test its plans in the rental market,. Its first cohort of homes for rent will begin with 45 new apartments at Fletton Quays in Peterborough.Lloyds has said the aim will be to acquire about 400 properties by the end of this year, and to double this target next year.At the launch of Citra Living, Andy Hutchinson, managing director, said the intention was for the brand"As well as ensuring continued support for the housebuilding sector, thisat the same time," he said.The Financial Times reported thatBased on current property prices and rental estimates, this would create a portfolio worth £4 billion, generating pre-tax profits of around £300 million, the paper said.Previously, the bank has been cautious on the potential for the new division, with finance chief William Chalmers saying expansion into the private rental market would be "on a limited basis while we explore the area". closing another 44 branches, blaming a lack of customers at the sites as people move to digital banking.A Lloyds spokeswoman told the BBC: "Citra Living will initially start small, with a focus on buying and renting good quality newly built properties."This will be achieved by working alongside leading housebuilders to address the increasing demand for rental properties, the aim is to gradually provide incremental stock to the UK rental market over the coming years."