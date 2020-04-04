© Fash the Nation

Full episode: https://therightstuff.biz/2020/03/29/ftn-300-i-am-the-line-thy-god

Who is BlackRock? What do they own? And perhaps more importantly, what and who do they control? Jazz and James dive into BlackRock and uncover a significant portion of the apparatus by which U.S. politics are controlled and manipulated.Jazz and James hit the big breaking topics out of the gate: urns piling up, millions of closed cell phone accounts, theater closures, reinfections, and rioting, Trump's refusal to release disaster unemployment funds, and 175K Instacart workers poised for a Monday strike. After the break, we pivot to the Fed-Treasury merger (implying) and a nnndeep-nnndive into BlackRock - who they are, what they own, and how they control just about everything. In part 3, we go snorkel depth on the Defense Production Act. If it's Sunday, it's FTN!