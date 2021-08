© REUTERS/Bobby Yip



DEBTS PILE UP

China's central bank said it summoned executives of, China Evergrande Group, to talks on Thursday andthat the company needs to reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability.The unusual summonsIt alsoEvergrande had no immediate response, although it has been pursing asset sales, with Reuters reporting on Thursday of"The meeting shows Evergrande poses systemic risks. Its massive debt threatens financial stability," said Rocky Fan, economist at Sealand Securities."On the other hand, it shows Evergrande has the means to solve its problem, and regulators are pressing it to do more," he added.Evergrande must "actively diffuse debt risk and maintain real estate and financial markets stability," said the People's Bank of China and China's banking regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, in a joint statement."Evergrande, as a top real estate company, must earnestly implement strategic arrangements made by the central government, and strive to keep operations stable," they said., according to ratings agency S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ).Concern over the developer's financial health intensified in June when it failed to pay some commercial paper on time., and its troubles have sent jitters through China's entire junk-debt market at a time whenThe regulators' statement said senior Evergrande executives were summoned for talks and urged the company to abide by disclosure rules and clarify market rumours promptly.At least one bond investor said the move"This is what worries regulators the most," said the fund manager, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.The regulators' statement was published after market hours., with its share price hitting an almost five-year low in Hong Kong on Thursday.