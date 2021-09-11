Health & Wellness
Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
Summit News
Fri, 10 Sep 2021 18:59 UTC
Research conducted by the University of California has found that teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems caused by the COVID-19 vaccine than to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 itself.
Wow.
"A team led by Dr Tracy Hoeg at the University of California investigated the rate of cardiac myocarditis - heart inflammation - and chest pain in children aged 12-17 following their second dose of the vaccine," reports the Telegraph.
"They then compared this with the likelihood of children needing hospital treatment owing to Covid-19, at times of low, moderate and high rates of hospitalisation."
"Researchers found that the risk of heart complications for boys aged 12-15 following the vaccine was 162.2 per million, which was the highest out of all the groups they looked at."
This compares to the risk of a healthy boy being hospitalized as a result of a COVID infection, which is around 26.7 per million, meaning the risk they face from the vaccine is 6.1 times higher.
Even during high risk rates of COVID, such as in January this year, the threat posed by the vaccine is 4.3 times higher, while during low risk rates, the risk of teenage boys suffering a "cardiac adverse event" from the vaccine is a whopping 22.8 times higher.
The research data was based on a study of adverse reactions suffered by teens between January and June this year.
In a sane world, such data should represent the nail in the coffin for the argument that teenagers and children should be mandated to take the coronavirus vaccine, but it obviously won't.
In the UK, the government is pushing to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds, even without parental consent, despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advising against it.
Meanwhile, in America, Los Angeles County school officials voted unanimously to mandate COVID shots for all children over 12 despite angry objections from parents.
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
Quote of the Day
The progressive development of man is vitally dependent on invention. It is the most important product of his creative brain. Its ultimate purpose is the complete mastery of mind over the material world, the harnessing of the forces of nature to human needs.
This is the difficult task of the inventor who is often misunderstood and unrewarded. But he finds ample compensation in the pleasing exercises of his powers and in the knowledge of being one of that exceptionally privileged class without whom the race would have long ago perished in the bitter struggle against pitiless elements.
Men in black. Revisited. I guess google glass was too cool to fool.
RE: Juno, the Asteroid The Roman goddess, Juno, was the protector and counselor of the state who held watch over women. The Greek goddess...
This guy's entire life is cut and paste. None of it mathematically adds up.
Newscum....same as the old scum...
"We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us." Cost? You have not paid anything yet, Talibiden....but...
Comment: See also: