Minnesota nurses say that injuries related to the coronavirus vaccine are underreported as hospital administrators discourage use of the adverse reaction reporting system.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a government-administered database that health care professionals are required to use to report adverse reactions their patients have to vaccines. However, Minnesota nurses say that negative reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are underreported as hospitals discourage their staff from recording them.
These reports that the COVID shot may be more dangerous than the public is led to believe came by way of a town hall hosted by Rep. Erik Mortensen on Friday. The town hall was comprised of about two dozen nurses who came together to share their experiences working with the vaccine. Alpha News provided a livestream of the event.
One of the nurses who spoke out said that her and her friends at other hospitals are "seeing more reactions with their patients post-vaccination than they're seeing COVID patients." This statement generated broad agreement from many of the other nurses who seem to have witnessed this same trend.
Meanwhile, this nurse said her and her associates are "laughed at for bringing it [the side effects] up ... There's such an insane sense of bullying going on that people aren't even wanting to speak up."
In addition to the anti-reporting social climate, the nurse explained that another confounding factor is how it takes half an hour to make a VAERS report. She said this makes it nearly impossible for understaffed, overburdened health care workers to find time to log each adverse reaction they see.
"The nurses are being discouraged from reporting it because first of all it takes about 30 minutes to report on VAERS," she said. For every report that exists, somebody "had to take 30 minutes out of their day to put that in and risk people walking by, seeing them doing this and belittling them," the nurse added.
"I would say that the VAERS reports hold a lot of clout because whoever put that in took their time to put that in," the nurse concluded, responding to those who claim that VAERS data is unreliable since anyone can file a report.
"I'm an ER nurse and I see all the strokes, the heart attacks, it is blatantly obvious what they [the vaccines] are causing, blatantly obvious," a second nurse said at the town hall.
"I don't even know what to do with this," said a third nurse, who is responsible for interacting with patients who call in to report the symptoms they're having post-vaccination. She reported that the range of adverse reactions is broad and there are so many callers her line is overwhelmed.
"I don't know what to do so we send them to the emergency department and it gets written off and I don't know what happens with the VAERS report," she said.
When this nurse raised concerns to the doctors at her institution about how many people seem to be dying after getting the shot, she said she received the following response:
"The death number is wrong but most importantly the death number is related to death after they receive the vaccine. In other words the vaccine didn't cause the death but was given in a time frame where death was reported."Another nurse also said she got a concerning email from her hospital instructing her not to report whether or not new cases of the virus are occurring in patients who have been vaccinated.
"We were also at one point reporting positive COVID cases of people that were vaccinated," the nurse explained. "Two, three short weeks later [we got a] mass email that said we don't want to know any more whether they're vaccinated or not."
"Why don't you want to know whether this vaccine is working?" she asked.
Many of those in attendance, including Mortensen, shared anecdotes about people they know who have suffered injuries post-shot.
Apparently, health care workers have become so accustomed to seeing reactions occur that vaccine hesitancy is somewhat common. "You have health care systems that have very minimal people vaccinated. They want to tell you that they're fully vaccinated — they are not," one nurse reported.
The nurses who are wary of receiving the vaccine also have some data to back them up. Use of the swine flu vaccine was discontinued in 1976 after about .001% of recipients responded poorly to the injection. According to a CDC report from the beginning of this year, VAERS shows that about .005% of COVID vaccine recipients suffer a serous reaction, .05% suffer a non-serious reaction and .0001% die. Although this death rate is fortunately very low, the rate of severe reactions is magnitudes higher than that of the swine flu vaccine that was deemed too unsafe for public consumption.
