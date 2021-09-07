McCabe, a CNN contributor, said during an appearance on the network's Erin Burnett OutFront:
"I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5."The "Justice for J6" rally — planned by Look Ahead America, a nonprofit founded and led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard — is scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C., in support of rioters who have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The rally is scheduled for a Saturday, when the House will still be on recess, so a smaller number of lawmakers and staff will be around compared to the Jan. 6 riot.
More than 600 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a report from Insider last week. On Sept. 1, the 50th rioter pleaded guilty to crimes in connection to the attack, CNN reported.
McCabe, who served as the FBI's deputy director from 2016 to 2018 and at one point spent time as acting director, said law enforcement has "a few factors leaning in their favor this time" compared to the Jan. 6 riot, one of which is the president in the White House.
Referring to former President Trump and remarks he made before the Jan. 6 attack, he said:
"You don't have a sitting president actively fanning the flames and trying to get people to attend the rally. And on the other hand, it looks like, from all indications, our law enforcement partners are well prepared for this one. They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously, which raises a question as to whether or not they did on Jan. 6, but that's another issue."Law enforcement officials in Washington are now readying themselves for potential unrest at the rally with security concerns rising on Capitol Hill, CNN reported.
While it is unclear how many people are planning to attend the event, some precautionary measures will be in place, according to CNN.

