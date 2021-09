© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



"I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5."

"You don't have a sitting president actively fanning the flames and trying to get people to attend the rally. And on the other hand, it looks like, from all indications, our law enforcement partners are well prepared for this one. They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously, which raises a question as to whether or not they did on Jan. 6, but that's another issue."

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Monday said law enforcement should take an upcoming right-wing rally, which is being planned to support jailed Jan. 6 rioters, "very seriously."McCabe, a CNN contributor, said during an appearance on the network's Erin Burnett OutFront:so a smaller number of lawmakers and staff will be around compared to the Jan. 6 riot.More than 600 people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a report from Insider last week. On Sept. 1, the 50th rioter pleaded guilty to crimes in connection to the attack, CNN reported.McCabe, who served as the FBI's deputy director from 2016 to 2018 and at one point spent time as acting director, said law enforcement has "a few factors leaning in their favor this time" compared to the Jan. 6 riot, one of which is the president in the White House.Referring to former President Trump and remarks he made before the Jan. 6 attack, he said:CNN reported.While it is unclear how many people are planning to attend the event, some precautionary measures will be in place, according to CNN.