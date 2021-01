Kamala Harris: They're not gonna stop. They're not gonna stop. This is a movement. Everyone beware! They're not gonna let up and they should not let up.

The fake news media continues to gaslight America.Unfortunately, too many Americans are willing to buy their propaganda and outright BS.President Trump told the violent protesters in the US Capitol on Wednesday to "go home."Four Trump supporters were killed when protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.One unarmed woman and veteran was shot in the neck and killed by Capitol police.Of course, the media said nothing to Kamala. It's OK for leftists to promote violence.The fake news media is lying to you again.Via Grant Stenchfield