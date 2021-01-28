Gabbard said Tuesday on Twitter: "President Biden, I call upon you and all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our creator and guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don't stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril."
The ex-congresswoman and Iraq War veteran sounded the alarm as the likes of Brennan, US Representative Adam Schiff (D-California) and social media controllers push for a September 11-like crackdown on domestic terrorism on the pretext that supporters of former President Donald Trump have created a national security crisis. The election-fraud protesters who breached the Capitol behaved like "domestic enemies of our country."
The John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies - and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the Capitol."The Hawaii native's comments mark just the latest instance when Gabbard has spoken contrary to party doctrine. She voted against the first impeachment of Trump, introduced a bill to ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports, opposed regime-change wars and co-sponsored a bill to fight election fraud. Gabbard also embarrassed party favorite Kamala Harris, now vice president, in a primary debate in 2019, prompting Hillary Clinton to call her a Russian asset.
In recent days, Gabbard criticized the Biden administration in recent Fox News interviews for keeping thousands of National Guard troops in Washington, DC, and peddling the perception that the nation's capital is under siege. She said Democrats have been advocating targeting essentially "half the country" as domestic terrorists.
Those daring moves have won Gabbard a following among conservatives. Her defense of constitutional rights only added to her cross-party fan base.
Publisher Felix Jarikre praised Gabbard:
Gabbard cited an MSNBC interview in which Brennan said members of Joe Biden's team are "moving in laser-like fashion" to identify domestic terrorists. Targets of the crackdown look "very similar to insurgency movements that we've seen overseas, where they germinate in different parts of the country, and they gain strength," Brennan said. "It brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativist - even libertarians."
Music producer Andrew Balogh said the looming domestic-terrorism crackdown represents "a slippery slope and threatens American democracy." He told Gabbard, "I am hopeful that there are others who have the foresight that you do regarding this."
Comment: As the plan unfolds to include domestic-terrorism crackdowns, more clearly we see movement towards martial law and irreversible enslavement. In retrospect, the Covid mandate will seem like 'a cold' in comparison.