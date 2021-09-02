Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who came under fire after a bombastic Facebook post last week, said on YouTube Sunday that he's sticking by his guns and resigning his commission — walking away from a $2 million pension after 17 years of military service.
"I could stay in the Marine Corps for another three years, but I don't think that's the path I'm on," Scheller said. "I'm resigning my commission as a United States Marine effective now.The video, titled "Your Move," shows Scheller sitting in front of a chessboard in an abandoned school bus near his home in North Carolina.
"I am forfeiting retirements, all entitlements, I don't want a single dollar," he said. "I don't want any money from the VA. I don't want any VA benefits. I'm sure I'm entitled 100 percent."
He said he has been overwhelmed by the show of support.
Scheller explained that despite being relieved of command, he was still an active Marine — until he completes his resignation.
He said his decision was sparked in part by a former commander who wrote on LinkedIn that he should resign his commission "'if he was honorable.'
"All the noise out there, that one comment has just played through my head," he said.
"All I asked for was accountability of my senior leaders when there are clear, obvious mistakes that were made," he said. "I'm not saying we can take back what has been done. All I asked for was accountability, for people to comment on what I said and to say, 'Yes, mistakes were made.'
"And had I done that, I would've gone back into rank and file, submitted, and accomplished what I wanted," Scheller said.He said he does not want donations from supporters, but suggested that any fundraising that does happen should go to his wife.
"I want to be clear that I love the Marine Corps," he added.In a brief interview with The Post over the weekend, Scheller also said he had only sought accountability for the Afghan withdrawal.
"To all the congressmen, senators, every media station across the globe, all the rich philanthropists, I appreciate your support and I'm gonna need your support," he said.
"Follow me, and we will bring the whole f — ing system down," he said. "We're just getting started."
Comment: Thousands of US soldiers and even more Afghan civilians lost their lives in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. Now it is obvious that it was just a very expensive and bloody show for the masses directed by PTB for their own reasons.
Some of the people directly involved in the Afghan war are realizing that the system was using them as pawns on a global chess-board for their personal nefarious purposes, not to bring any peace or fight terrorism.
Is the "man behind the curtain" exposed even more now?
