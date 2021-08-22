NewsReal on Facebook

The 'sudden collapse' of the US-installed regime in Kabul, sweeping the Taliban back into power in Afghanistan, brought the war in Afghanistan to a stunning end last week. The chaos at Kabul Airport as tens of thousands of Americans, other Western citizens, and Afghan allies attempt to flee the new regime is mirrored by chaos in the halls of power as the White House, US National Security State, and even the media struggle to explain what the heck just happened.In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall recall the infamous 'Bay of Pigs' operation in Cuba during the JFK administration and explain that what really caught the Establishment by surprise was the sheer number of Afghans rushing to the gates with the departing forces of occupation.01:48:4874.8 MB