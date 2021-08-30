© Rod Lamkey/CNP/Sipa USAS



Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation called for President Joe Biden's impeachment for the chaos of U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.Partial transcript as follows:Sure. In your view, what kind of consequences should the president face for the decisions he made on Afghanistan?Well, did he get good advice and turn it down? Did he get bad advice and take it? What the hell happened?Was it good advice, ignored? I just don't know. I think he should be- be facing a lot of consequences here, because the one thing he wanted to do, and he's a decent man, it's not about him being a decent man, isGeneral Biden's fingerprints are all over this. He's created the conditions for ISIS to flourish in Afghanistan. They've doubled the number of troops available because of the jailbreak. A terrorist organization called the Taliban is now in charge of the country.Right.And you cannot break ISIS's will through drone attacks. You've got to have people on the ground hitting these people day in and day out. You can't do it over the horizon. He deserves a lot of accountability for this. And I'm sure it will be coming.Senator, one thing, one word I don't hear you using is one you were using before the attack on Thursday, and that is you called for his impeachment over Afghanistan. Do you still feel he should be impeached-Yeah, I think--over this?Yeah. Yeah,Yeah, I think he's been derelict in his duties as commander-in-chief. I don't think he got bad advice and took it. I think he ignored sound advice. AndHe's not a senator. He's not the vice president.I think the best you could describe him as dereliction of duty at the highest level says.Senator Graham, an erstwhile friend of this- of the president, obviously disagrees with him on this. We appreciate your time this morning. Good to see you. And we'll be right back.