Some of the dozens of civilians reportedly killed in a suicide blast outside Kabul's airport may have been shot by US soldiers amid the chaos caused by the deadly explosion, according to the BBC.Eyewitnesses who survived, told the British public broadcaster that not everyone who died that day had been killed by the suicide bomber.Mohammed, a taxi driver from London, had traveled to Kabul to help his family secure safe passage out of the Afghan capital. He and his wife were killed in the explosion outside the airport's Abbey Gate, while two of their children remain missing. His brother and others interviewed by the BBC's correspondent in Kabul said thatMohammed's brother claimed that the firing came from the direction where US soldiers guarding the airport's perimeter were stationed.Thursday's bombing, and more than a dozen others wounded. On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that two British citizens and a child of another British national were killed in the suicide bombing. It was initially believed that the attack involved a second explosion at the nearby Baron Hotel, but the Pentagon later clarified that there was only one blast.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement releasedCENTCOM said that "initial indications" showed that the target was killed and that there were no known civilian casualties.The staggering death toll from Thursday's bombing has led to renewed criticisms of Washington's seemingly disorganized and haphazard evacuation efforts, following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.At least two people allegedly fell to their deaths while trying to cling to the outside of a plane taking off from the airport.