"short in time, limited in scope and focused on our objectives: get our people and our allies as quickly and as safely as possible."

U.S. evacuation flights from Kabul are slowing, officials told Fox News Monday, just a day before President Biden's Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and complete the mission to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country.The flights, according to officials, are continuing, but at a reduced pace, ahead of Biden's deadline. Those officials, though, add that it is not accurate to say the U.S. evacuation flights "have ended."U.S. defense officials told Fox News. It will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that no U.S. troops will be on the ground in Afghanistan.According to the White House, on Sunday,The White House said that evacuation wasThe White House said Monday that since Aug. 14, when the mission began, theThe president had authorized 6,000 U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation mission, as the Taliban is pushing to restore the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the formal name of the country under Taliban rule before militants were ousted by U.S.-led forces in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were orchestrated by al Qaeda while it was being sheltered by the Taliban in Afghanistan.a defense official told Fox News.And last week, 11 U.S. Marines, one U.S. Army soldier and a U.S. Navy corpsman died outside Hamid Karzai International Airport. The ISIS-K group claimed responsibility for the attack, seeking to disrupt the massive evacuation effort of Americans, Afghan allies and third-party nationals outside the U.S.-held airport.when U.S. troops are set to be withdrawn and the U.S. is set to complete its two-week-long airlift and evacuation effort, sticking to his initial description of the mission, which he said would beThe Biden administration has faced widespread criticism over its execution of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and its actions during and after the collapse of Kabul, which completed the Taliban's retaking of the country 20 years after their ouster by U.S.-led forces.The president has repeatedly defended his plan, even as hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghan allies and Afghans vulnerable to Taliban reprisal remain stuck in the country.The State Department, in a statement signed by nearly 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, said last weekThe Taliban has said they will allow normal travel after the U.S. withdrawal is completed on Tuesday when they assume control of the airport.