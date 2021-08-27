© Russia AFP/Olga Maltseva



Regime change

Openness as a cover

Targeting Russia

"it would seem highly inadvisable for Western intelligence agencies to attempt to cooperate directly with anticorruption groups inside Russia, such as Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Such cooperation would undermine the effectiveness of those groups within Russia."

Elections on the horizon

"In the preparation and in the aftermath of the September 2021 parliamentary elections in Russia, when Mr Putin, in the same manner as Mr Lukashenko in Belarus, is waging a war against the people of Russia."

"the EU must be prepared not to recognise the parliament of Russia and to ask for Russia's suspension from international organisations... if the 2021 parliamentary election are recognised as fraudulent".

Democracy for some

Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenndiesen.

In recent years, the media has become obsessed with purported Russian interference in US elections. While the claims turned out to be entirely unsubstantiated, the West itself openly engages in efforts to influence votes abroad.Now, a campaign to undermine the legitimacy of Russia's parliamentary elections, due to be held next month, is explicitly linked to power politics. Any criticism of that approach, however, is denounced as an attack on democratic values themselves, in the wordplay used to legitimise the meddling.The US has a track record in this area. Washington has openly bragged about interfering in the 1996 Russian election to preserve Boris Yeltsin's hold on power and keep out the Communists once and for all. However,Former covert operations by intelligence agencies have been outsourced to a variety of "international non-governmental organisations" that are almost completely funded by the US government and staffed by people affiliated with American intelligence. While they socially engineer mass pro-democracy and anti-corruption protests, these uprisings are then linked to supposedly home-grown desires for geostrategic changes, like joining NATO.Regime change institutions include theThese institutions promote "democratic revolutions" from abroad by assisting with political legitimacy, financial support, training for organising anti-government protests, unifying the opposition under a specific leader and propaganda in terms of developing slogans, symbols and messaging.They only target situations where Washington would benefit from a change in power. This is why you don't see them operating in Saudi Arabia, Poland or Turkey, to give just three examples. The US-sponsored playbook for manipulating civil society has been successful inWikiLeaks revealed that a similar tactic for regime change wasby sowing distrust against the government, but also circulating propaganda about coup-plotting inside the state, as it "increases the possibility of a self-defeating over-reaction."The "democratic revolution" in Georgia resulted in a pro-Western government that concentrated power in the presidency and cracked down on the opposition. Viktor Yanukovich, the president of Ukraine who was elected in what the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) characterised as a free and fair election, was toppled in a "democratic revolution" in 2014 that did not have democratic majority support in the population.The present Western-backed government in Kiev has arrested the main opposition leader and cracked down on independent media. In Belarus, the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is depicted as the legitimate president, despite only 4% of the population saying that she is their choice to lead the country. Meanwhile, the most popular opposition figure, Viktor Babariko languishes in a Minsk prison, with rarely a word spoken or written about him in the international press.is only possible by disguising it aswhile elite-backed and manufactured shows of support are packaged up asThe new authorities that take power in these countries recognise it would not have been possible without support from the West, and are thus indebted.In the 1980s, the CIA began to transfer responsibility for covert operations to "democratic non-governmental organisations".the former director of the CIA, was the head of Freedom House, which had a central role in organising the 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine.the former US ambassador to Belarus even bragged that he was doing in Belarus what he had previously done in Nicaragua.USAID says thatOrganisations such ashave also been revealed to be government-funded and connected to intelligence agencies to disseminate disinformation against adversaries of the US-led NATO bloc. However, they don't turn their fire on America or its allies, aside from the odd token gesture, designed to allow them to cite faux "balance."The political-media elites make it clear thatand they are open about supporting the Russian opposition towards this end, yet insist that this in no way should be conflated with election interference.wrote an op-ed in September 2013, five months before the coup in Kiev, saying thatand the ability to flip the country to the West could bring the fight to Russia."Putin may find himself on the losing end not just in the near abroad but within Russia itself," he argued. Gershman referred to opposition figure Alexey Navalny as a popular nationalist who could become a challenge to the state. In 2016, Gershman called for American politicians to "summon the will" to get rid of Putin.The strategy of destabilising Russia by manipulating its civil society is openly advocated by think tanks closely linked to US intelligence.It hails Navalny's ability to stage protests, although cautionsThe now-disbanded Anti-Corruption Foundation is listed as a foreign agent by Russia's Ministry of Justice and is considered an extremist organization.The State Duma elections are set for next month and the usual regime-change template is being prepared.as the Russian government is putting pressure on Western "non-governmental organisations". Furthermore, theThis will both hamper the ability to spot genuine manipulations of the vote and boost the prospects of ruling the poll invalid.Of course,with the opposition Communist Party vocal on this issue. These, though, go almost unnoticed by Western media and politicians, who apparently need no help with their own narrative.The EU Parliament already set the tone for the September elections in May, saying:The European Parliament opines thatAs protests are incited and supported, the same politicians will insist that this is in no way election interference designed to destabilise Russia.Welcome to the rules-based international order where there are neither rules nor order. Open Western meddling in Russia is sold as legitimate and supportive of democracy, while alleged Russian interference in the West is branded illegitimate and an attack on democracy. If the Russian authorities reject an international system based on sovereign inequality, it merely affirms their hostility towards democracy and thus makes regime change all the more necessary.