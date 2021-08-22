© US Department of Justice/AP



"Without a doubt the sources for these stories are present or past FBI officials who are trying to pre-emptively downplay what Durham has. Leaking ahead of bad Russiagate news to bend the narrative their way is their MO. The same FBI leakers did the same thing before the DOJ inspector general's report on FISA abuse came out."

"They basically forged a FISA warrant and took it to a federal judge to spy on the Trump campaign. I'd be looking at Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and Andrew McCabe."

"And he got caught by the inspector general. Why wouldn't they do the same thing here? The stories coming out now are in publications the FBI used in the past to deflect away from their own corruption."

Recent media reports point obliquely to significant developments in John Durham's special counsel investigation.regarding the FBI's illegal spying operation against Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. And now stories in the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post sayagainst "lower-level FBI agents" as well as outside sources who passed false information to federal law enforcement.If that's accurate, the latter category could include. But current and former government officials say the reports seem intended to shape the narrative on behalf of those Durham may really have in his crosshairs —Since the November election, I've expressed skepticism regarding Durham's investigation. Without Durham's former boss Attorney General William Barr holding anyone accountable before the 2020 vote,in elections on behalf of their preferred candidates. There was alsoAccording to the reports, Durham's witnesses want Attorney General Merrick Garland to shut him down. And the president likely concurs.He offered advice on how to frame Trump's national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. Even a man in cognitive decline as Biden appears to be would see that allowing his co-conspirators to be exposed to legal risk might tempt themRecent reports show that the Bureau protected his son Hunter by burying evidence not only of his financial relationships with corrupt foreign officials, but also of a possible blackmail scheme targeting him with the purpose of compromising US national security. Should Biden fail to protect the FBI from Durham, the FBI might stop shielding his son from the law.And yet Durham is clearly making headway or else sources wouldn't be leaking their concerns to the press. One senior congressional aide, referring to the December 2019 account of how the FBI deceived a secret court to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, said:According to the current round of leaks,That includes both those who passed information directly to the FBI and, writes the Journal, those who "passed it on to others who later shared it with the FBI."That's a broad category with a long list attached,the British ex-spy who put his name to a dossier of falsified reports alleging Trump's ties to Russian officials.The list would also includeco-founders of Fusion GPS, the Washington, DC firm hired by the Hillary Clinton campaign to smear the 2016 Republican candidate. Another Fusion contractor,would also be on that list — she passed information to her husband Justice Department lawyerwho relayed it to the FBI. Having served as an intermediary for the FBI and Steele and Simpson as well, he, too, would be under the spotlight.Campaign lawyerpassed information to FBI general counselregarding a clandestine link between computer servers for the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Russian financial institution. The FBI investigated the tip and found nothing.Others in the Clinton circle who would be on the list include Mrs. Clinton's counselorwho played relay man for a second dossier falsely alleging Trump was compromised by Russia. Those reports were written by another Clinton hand,and passed by Blumenthal to State Department officialwho relayed the false information to the FBI through Steele.And there'sthe longtime Beltway political operative who the FBI employed as a confidential human source. He falsely alleged that Flynn had been compromised in a Russian honeypot operation.would be a big catch. In 2017 congressional testimony, he boasted that the information and intelligence he shared with the Bureau served as "the basis" of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation.though Brennan's spokesman said the former spymaster wasn't a suspect or a target.The former Brookings Institution researcher told the FBI that his information regarding Trump's Russia connections came from several sources inside Russia. But five Russian nationals whom Danchenko claimed as sources recently signed affidavits swearing that they did not provide him with any information found in the Clinton-funded dossier. So it seems certain Danchenko lied to the FBI.On the front end, he helped credential the dossier to make it look genuine if the FISA court started asking questions: Steele's primary sub-source for the Trump information was a real Russian who had real Russian sources. And if the FBI's plot was discovered, they'd claim they were not criminal, just incompetent — they got fooled by "Russian disinformation," i.e., Danchenko's information.Otherwise, it will amount to a grossly politicized effort to target the opponents of the former president."I doubt the investigation is only about people who lied to the FBI," said Kash Patel, the former national security prosecutor who led Congressman Devin Nunes' investigation into the FBI's Trump-Russia probe. "It's not like the FBI suddenly realized they had a bunch of losers who were lying to them. The FBI knew they were lying. Our investigation proved that the FBI knew that the credibility of their sources was zero."Patel states:Prestige press organizationsespecially if they're dirty cops who pushed an illegal espionage operation against a president they didn't like.