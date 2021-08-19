hatchet attack
© William Miller
The unidentified suspect is still on the loose.
Horrifying new surveillance video shows the moment a 51-year-old man was brutally attacked by a hatchet-wielding maniac while at a lower Manhattan ATM.

The footage, obtained by The Post on Tuesday, shows the victim at one of the ATMs inside a Chase Bank vestibule on Broadway near Beaver Street in the Financial District shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the attacker walks in, removes a hatchet from a dark bag, sneaks up behind him and begins slashing him.

The frightened and bloodied victim tries to fend off the brutal assault, falling to the floor several times as he futilely attempts to grab his crazed assailant's weapon, the footage shows.

When the unidentified attacker is finished beating the victim, he smashes the screens of the cash-dispensing machines before walking away — and leaving the hatchet and his backpack behind, according to police.

The wounded man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, where he remained Tuesday in the intensive care unit.

In a brief bedside interview with The Post, the dazed victim, with his head wrapped in a large bandage, recalled part of the vicious attack.

"A man was there with a hatchet and [hit] my head ... and my leg," said the victim in Spanish.

Before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police in Chelsea apprehended a suspect who fit the description of the hatchet-attacker, law enforcement sources said.

The 37-year-old man was smashing car windows near 19th Street and Seventh Avenue when officers in a 10th Precinct patrol car spotted him, according to the sources.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation, and as of late Tuesday night had not been charged, sources said.

Additional reporting by Jason Beeferman