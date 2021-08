© AP



"We just finished the meeting. Tomorrow, there will be a special cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to Istana Negara [National Palace] to submit his resignation."

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday and pave the way for the country's protracted political crisis to be resolved, a minister has said. Redzuan Yusof, a minister in the Prime Minister's Department, told the Malaysiakini news portal:Muhyiddin, 74, announced the decision to lawmakers during a meeting in his Perikatan Nasional alliance's headquarters on Sunday, Redzuan said. The minister, a member of Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, made similar comments to The Malaysian Insight. He did not immediately respond to This Week in Asia's queries. Other Muhyiddin allies who attended Sunday's meeting declined to confirm or deny Redzuan's comments when contacted.and other anti-government groups said a form of corruption and urged Muhyiddin to resign immediately, citing the proposal as a de facto admissionA tally by local media calculated thatPakatan Harapan meanwhile has 88 MPs and isHowever, Anwar's path could be complicated by a reluctance among the disparate anti-Muhyiddin bloc to back him as prime minister.The succession could also be affected by a splintering of opinion within thethe political juggernaut that supplies the most MPs to the Perikatan Nasional ruling alliance.Among the Umno MPs opposed to Muhyiddin are the corruption-tainted former prime minister Najib Razak and his former deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. The incumbent prime minister's allies within Umno include the current deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri and the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme tsar Khairy Jamaluddin.News reports suggested Ismail and 84-year-old Razaleigh Hamzah, an Umno stalwart, were seen as potential successors to Muhyiddin as they was palatable to the various groups opposing Muhyiddin.Malaysiakini reported thatwas intensely canvassing support among Perikatan Nasional's key players to succeed Muhyiddin. The 61-year-old is a lawyer by training and has served ministerial stints in previous Umno governments.The current crisis was also triggered partly by a feud between Sultan Abdullah and Muhyiddin after the prime minister refused to hold a parliamentary debate about the government's performance during a January-August state of emergency, despite the monarch's explicit orders for such a discussion.Opposition lawmakers charged thatLast week, following the defection of some Umno MPs from the government bloc, Sultan Abdullah reminded the prime minister of the constitutional requirement for him to prove he had majority legislative support. Muhyiddin then agreed to the September floor test, after ignoring earlier calls for such a vote.Muhyiddin came to power in March 2020 after orchestrating a political coup against Pakatan Harapan, of which he was a member. To remove Pakatan Harapan, which Mahathir Mohamad led to power in the landmark 2018 election, Muhyiddin joined forces with allies who had lost patience with the coalition, claiming it had neglected the interests of the Malay majority.