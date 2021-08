© Thaer Ganaim



"resign before the first demonstration against me. Before four, ten, or twenty demonstrators called for Mahmoud Abbas to step down, I would resign. If the people were against me, I would leave."

About the Author:

Dalal Yassine is a Non-Resident Fellow with the Jerusalem Fund/Palestine Center in Washington, DC.

Late last month, the Palestinian Authority's (PA) Council of Ministers announced a new decision to limit freedom of expression for Palestinians already living under Israel's occupation.Article 22's only condition was that employees note it was their personal opinion and not that of the government agency where they worked. This is the latest move by PA President Mahmoud Abbas to further curtail the few freedoms Palestinians have and strengthen his tenuous hold on power.The PA's decision comes on the heels of theIn response to a wave of protests over the assassination, PA security forces and thugs aligned with Abbas's Fatah movementThis was followed by theTo prevent protests from spreading, Abbas is hoping to extinguish criticism from inside and outside the PA and Fatah.Article 22 protected public servants from disciplinary prosecutions by the heads of the PA's departments and governmental institutions.The Basic Law was supposed to be a temporary Constitution, but it has become permanent. In addition, the PA's institutions are guided primarily by theand not the Basic Law. Although Article 19 of the Basic Law prohibits infringing freedom of opinion and the right of expression in all forms, the PA consistently violates these rights.One of the most prominent wasBessaiso criticized the killing of Banat on social media and was dismissed from his position. According to the leading Palestinian human rights organization, Al-Haq, a number of public officials were summoned by their superiors and were questioned about their statements on social media. In addition, theThe PA is the largest employer on the West Bank and the heads of departments and governmental bodies are largely drawn from Abbas's Fatah movement. Abolishing Article 22 is meant to ensure their compliance and loyalty. It also extends to their family members who are dependent on PA salaries.Abbas has grown more desperate and authoritarian since splits emerged in the Fatah movement over planned elections. In March, Nasser al-Qudwa, Yasser Arafat's nephew, announced he was running in the scheduled Palestinian Parliamentary elections on his own electoral list.the imprisoned Fatah popular leader. Abbas retaliated by dismissing al-Qudwa from the board of directors of the Yasser Arafat Foundation and expelling him from Fatah. In early May,and they have not been rescheduled. The Freedom list was popular among members of Fatah and there is increasing resentment within the movement over Abbas's actions.Abbas and the PA have a long and notorious history of human rights abuses and passing laws that undermine Palestinian rights. Thehas been used to silence online criticism and threaten journalists.An official committee was created to investigate Banat's murder and 14 Palestinian security personnel were arrested.An ICC investigation would be a major embarrassment for Abbas and the PA. To prevent this from occurring, Abbas is attempting to resolve the issue through tribal intermediaries. However, Banat's family has rejected reconciliation attempts. Meanwhile, they have been monitored and harassed by the PA's security services.Abbas has relied on U.S. and Israeli support to maintain his rule. But after 16 years,During a recent UN Security Council session, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed concern over "recent reports of the Palestinian Authority acting to restrict Palestinian freedom of expression and harass civil society activists and organizations."into the circumstances of his death and the accountability of those responsible. It remains to be seen what, if anything, the Biden administration will do to ensure accountability.But Abbas is not leaving quietly. Ten years ago, in the midst of the Arab Spring protests, Abbas promised in a television interview that unlike other Arab leaders he would:Yet as thousands demonstrated and demanded his resignation after Banat's murder,Living under Israeli occupation and Abbas's authoritarian regime, Palestinians that criticize the PA are faced with losing their employment, arrest, torture, and even murder. Even though the recent protests demonstrated that the PA has lost its legitimacy,This guarantees more repressive policies in the future that will generate even greater hostility from Palestinians whose dreams of freedom are being smothered by a corrupt and brutal authority.