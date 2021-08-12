© Odd Andersen/Getty Images/AFP



"Moussa Faki Mahamat sought to defend himself [in the face of growing condemnations over the step] and accordingly made the latest remarks. He is unaware of the consequences that the decision will cause."

"Granting observer status to an occupying power is contrary to the principles and objectives of the Constitutive Act of the African Union."

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra has chastized the chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission for defending his decision last month to grant Israel observer status at the African bloc, sayingLamamra, in an interview with Algeria's al-Fadjr daily newspaper on Saturday, said:He said Faki's comments will not dissuade South Africa, Tunisia, Eritrea, Senegal, Tanzania, Niger, Comoros, Gabon, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Mali and Seychelles from expelling Israel from the 55-member African Union.On Friday, Faki defended the move to admit Israel as an AU observer member, saying he made the decision on the basis of the recognition of the regime and the restoration of diplomatic relations with several AU member states.According to a report by London-based online newspaper Rai al-Youm,Lamamra has stressed that his country would not stand idly by the African Union's move which was adopted without any consultation with its member states.Israel previously held observer status in the predecessor Organization of African Unity until 2002, when the organization was disbanded and replaced by the AU.Pro-Palestine language is typically featured in statements delivered at the AU's annual summits.Namibia joined South Africa and several continental civil society groups on July 29 to reject the African Union Commission's decision to grant Israel observer status at the regional body. Penda Naanda, executive director of Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a statement: