The Russian embassy in Washington has urged the US State Department to pay attention to the human rights situation at home instead of constantly criticizing Moscow, noting that America has enough problems to deal with itself.On Thursday morning, the embassy's Twitter account called out the US State Department spokesman."[Ned Price] keeps criticizing Russia for assumed human rights violations. Meanwhile, it is high time the US drew its attention to the internal situation," the tweet said, including a link to an article posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website assessing the situation of human rights around the world.The tweet came shortly after Price told journalists that the American authorities have been closely monitoring developments concerning the new charges against imprisoned opposition figure Alexey Navalny."In many ways, this is just a continuation of a very disturbing pattern," Price said. "The United States continues to stand on the side and stand with the many Russians who we saw not all that long ago, again, peacefully take to the streets to hold their government to account."The tweet also comes a week after the State Department advised American citizens not to travel to Russia.