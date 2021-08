The United States must continue to be a global leader in the fight against Ebola by supporting health workers traveling to West Africa, President Barack Obama said."America in the end is not defined by fear — that's not who we are," Obama said in a Tuesday address, critiquing some states' policies of forcing returning humanitarian workers into quarantine.A national debate has raged about whether to quarantine people coming from Ebola-affected regions since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced new rules in their states on Friday.Speaking with the media in Rhode Island on Tuesday, Christie defended his Ebola policy decisions, saying "the fact is we are doing the right thing."