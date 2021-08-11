The Israeli Occupation State's Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi asked senior Central Command officers to reduce the number of shootings of Palestinians in the West Bank in fear of tensions, reported Haaretz.The Israeli newspaper reported that Israeli politicians and security officials criticized the 'conduct' of the Israeli army's Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Yadai ad other senior staff, who increased the shootings against Palestinians even when there was no need for violence, which as they said could escalate the situation in the occupied West bank.Israeli media had reported that the Israeli army has been in the last years following a tactic in which soldiers with good expertise in repressing protests deal with protesters in the West Bank. The tactic focuses on shooting Palestinians with the aim of not killing them,