"Two checkpoints were captured near the intelligence and police command center a moment ago, and the 'Mujahideen' launched their attacks on the intelligence and police command center. The battle continues and the 'Mujahideen' advance."

The Taliban on Tuesday enteredAcknowledging coordinated Taliban assaults on the city which serves as the capital of Farah province, local police spokesman Farooq Khalid told Anadolu Agency that intense clashes between government forces and the Taliban fighters were underway.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted:In a major push to repel advancing Taliban from urban centers, theThe Defense Ministry said the operations were conducted in the Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Sar-e Pol, Helmand, Kunduz, and Baghlan provinces.Farah became the ninth provincial capital after Qala-e-Nau, Lashkargah, Zaranj, Sheberghan, Kunduz, Taluqan, Aybak, and Sar-e-Pul to have been at least partly overrun by the Taliban.Meanwhile, the UN on Monday said the violence was taking a devastating toll on children in Afghanistan with 27 killed and 136 more wounded in the past couple of days alone.The new wave of deadly clashes started last month when, after overrunning nearly 200 rural districts, the Taliban began assaults on major cities as they marched on Herat, Kandahar, Taluqan, and Lashkargah, causing panic and worry among millions of civilians.