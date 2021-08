© (L) REUTERS/Joshua Roberts; (R) REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A nonprofit organization in the US has sued the State Department, claiming the Biden administration is unlawfully withholding records of American diplomats who allegedly have been subjected to anal swab Covid tests by Beijing."Our diplomatic personnel were abused in a reprehensible way by the Chinese and the Biden administration seems to have done little in response - except to cover it up," Judicial Watch's President Tom Fitton stated.Judicial Watch said that, while acting under FOIA provisions, it was seeking records about US diplomatic personnel who might have been subjected to the "abusive" procedure upon entering China. Information on "complaints and communications regarding such testing" have been requested, with the diplomats' personal identifying information understood to have been not disclosed.After hearing such reports, the US State Department said that Washington had "never agreed" to such tests and protested directly to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs back in February. Beijing said it had no knowledge of American diplomatic staff being subjected to "undignified" anal probing for Covid-19 in China.