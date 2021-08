© Reuters/Pichi Chuang



Beijing has vowed to retaliate after the- arguing the deal damaged bilateral ties and Chinese sovereignty.The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the proposed sale on Thursday, insisting that Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of the country's territory, while condemning Washington for emboldening Taiwanese separatist factions and threatening "peace and stability" in the region.the ministry said in a statement , adding that the weapons sale "runs counter to international law and basic principles in international relations."Biden's State Department authorized the sale on Wednesday, allowing Taiwan to purchase some $750 million inTaiwanese officials praised the US military support as a " basis for maintaining regional stability," and expressed gratitude for the potential arms shipment that would help their forces to increase their "capacity for speedy reaction and fire support."Though the sale would be Biden's first to Taiwan, his administration has pursued other forms of security and military cooperation with the territory, as well as regular 'freedom of navigation' transits through the Taiwan Strait, repeatedly stoking Beijing's ire.