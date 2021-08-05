© Reuters/Jennifer Gauthier



"This is not a trial. This is an extradition procedure under a treaty that is very much geared towards transferring the accused. The presumption is that the extradition will move forward and questions over evidence and law will be left to the trial in the United States."

"I don't see most of these arguments being taken seriously by the lawyers making them. They seem like a strategy of burning the judge in a whole lot of paper and procedure."

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou say American prosecutors acted in "bad faith" and abused the Canadian justice system when they pursued the Huawei chief financial officer, in final arguments of the telecoms executive's closely watched extradition proceedings.In a Vancouver courtroom on Wednesday, Meng's legal team argued that American prosecutors misled the Canadian justice system in their legal summary of the allegations against Meng. Her team says this abuse of process obliges the judge overseeing the case to toss out the extradition request against Meng and set her free.Both she and Huawei have denied the charges. She was detained by Canadian officials at Vancouver's main airport December 2018.Meng's lawyers have previously claimed her rights were breached by comments made by then president Donald Trump, collusion between the two countries to share protected information, and a lack of international jurisdiction.To be successful in their latest strategy,a legal test stemming from a famous 1987 extradition case.But her team does not have history on its side. According to data from the Canadian government,Michael Byers, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, said:Wednesday's legal salvo marks the second recent attempt by the defence to unspool the case against their client.Last month, associate chief justice Heather Holmessaying the email chains and spreadsheets unearthed by the defence did not "expressly" support Meng's claim that the US summary of allegations against her were "manifestly unreliable".The decision was a major disappointment to Meng's team, which had hoped the the inclusion of new evidence would prove to be a 'fatal blow' against the US claims and would secure her release. Byers likened Meng's legal gambit to "throwing a whole lot of spaghetti at the fridge" in the form of arguments designed to delay the process for as long as possible. He said:Even if Meng is unsuccessful in convincing the judge that the Americans acted improperly,Meanwhile, there have beenbetween the United States and China that could secure Meng's release. While the Americans might opt to fully withdraw the extradition request, Byers suggested the