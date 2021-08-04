Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
Sott.net
Wed, 04 Aug 2021 04:47 UTC
4176-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, Québec, RI and VT on Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 around 03:23 UT.
A video was uploaded to the AMS website. Credit: Rick Needham.
A video was uploaded to the AMS website. Credit: Rick Needham.
Anti-apartheid protesters in Paris
Quote of the Day
It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.
- Jiddu Krishnamurti
Comment: A few days ago another meteor fireball streaked across the sky over New England.