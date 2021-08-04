Observers map - AMS event 4176-2021
© American Meteor Society (screen capture)
Observers map - AMS event 4176-2021
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 19 reports (event 4176-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, Québec, RI and VT on Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 around 03:23 UT.

A video was uploaded to the AMS website. Credit: Rick Needham.