A fireball shot across the night sky over New England on Friday.It occurred around 11:15 p.m., according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). A woman in New Durham, New Hampshire, said she wasn't quite sure what it was at first, but it was quite the spectacle."Very bright and amazing," she reported. "Huge flash of light I thought was lightning and then I thought it was a firework but there was no sound. It had a bright tail and lit up the whole sky."There were many people in Massachusetts who reported seeing the fireball light up the sky, with one Scituate resident saying it was very bright over Massachusetts Bay.A man from Everett told the AMS that it was "the best and longest I have ever seen to this point in my life."While a Haverhill woman remarked "this was the best fireball! Very exciting! 5 stars, unironically!"Several of the witnesses also reported the fireball appeared green in color.