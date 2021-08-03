Pentagon
© Getty Images
The Pentagon
The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning for a few hours following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) had confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.
The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the building's Metro station.

Pentagon authorities later announced that the lockdown was lifted. The Metro entrance to the facility, as well as Corridor 2, remained closed.

Shortly before noon, the PFPA announced that the "scene of the incident is secure," but noted that there was "still an active crime scene." Transportation at the Pentagon was diverted to Pentagon City.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told The Hill that train and bus service near the Pentagon has been suspended for the time being.

A Pentagon announcement earlier in the day said the building was being locked down because of "police activity," the AP reported. An AP reporter who was near the building said they heard multiple gunshots.

The Hill reached out to the Pentagon for additional information.