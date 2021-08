© Getty Images



The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) had confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the building's Metro station.Pentagon authorities later announced that the lockdown was lifted. The Metro entrance to the facility, as well as Corridor 2, remained closed.Shortly before noon, the PFPA announced that the "scene of the incident is secure," but noted that there was "still an active crime scene." Transportation at the Pentagon was diverted to Pentagon City.The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told The Hill thatA Pentagon announcement earlier in the day saidthe AP reported. An AP reporter who was near the building said they heard multiple gunshots.The Hill reached out to the Pentagon for additional information.