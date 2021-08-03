Puppet Masters
Pentagon lockdown lifted after reports of nearby shooting
The Hill
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:22 UTC
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) had confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.
The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the building's Metro station.
Pentagon authorities later announced that the lockdown was lifted. The Metro entrance to the facility, as well as Corridor 2, remained closed.
Shortly before noon, the PFPA announced that the "scene of the incident is secure," but noted that there was "still an active crime scene." Transportation at the Pentagon was diverted to Pentagon City.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told The Hill that train and bus service near the Pentagon has been suspended for the time being.
A Pentagon announcement earlier in the day said the building was being locked down because of "police activity," the AP reported. An AP reporter who was near the building said they heard multiple gunshots.
The Hill reached out to the Pentagon for additional information.
It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.
The cases - three of which were symptomatic and five asymptomatic - were among 84 new cases reported across China in the 24 hours to Monday...
After reading a couple of the narrative key phrases I back-tracked to check who wrote it. Reuters... might have guessed.
Even if they all went to go and get the f'n jab there still will be cases and lockdowns. I hope most understand that. The whole planet knows by...
We a have a daughter returning from Nairobi who has been trying to get home without the fucking Death Jab but she's planning to quarantine here,...
So Many Questions! Is Australia a democracy? Who elected this particular government? Rich old people disconnected from society? Why are people...