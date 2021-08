© Reuters



with President Vladimir Putin enjoying the highest approval rating of world leaders in Montenegro (71%) and Serbia (86%) among those surveyed by Ipsos

Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.

A recently leaked study reveals the extent to which the British government wants to manipulate public opinion in the Balkan countries. And there are no prizes for guessing who is getting portrayed as 'the bad guy'...Among a tranche of leaked UK government documents related to covert actions in the Balkans isThe target audience analysis (TAA) offered four "programming recommendations" that would offer "potential routes" to achieving London's "wider objectives", among themOn the last point, the document states that it was particularly important, for example by twinning UK-funded public events with the 80th anniversary in 2021 of the invasion of Yugoslavia by the Axis powers. These initiatives, it was suggested, could be "promoted through embassy events, cultural and educational ties, with new research made public through exhibitions and the media."It seems clear the TAA's recommendations were adopted by Whitehall. June this year saw the first ever official visit of a UK Defence Secretary to Belgrade, with Ben Wallace meeting with his opposite number and President Aleksandar Vucic,Wallace had a present with him - a memorial to an airfield secretly operated by the UK Special Operations Executive in then-Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia, which was used to evacuate 11,000 partisan fighters and wounded civilians between May 1944 and June 1945, constructed by British Army metalsmiths. In response to its unveiling, Vucic expressed hope that relations between Belgrade and London could reach the "level of true partnership that we had as allies in both world wars." Was the line suggested by a member of the visiting UK contingent?Whatever the truth of the matter, following the summit,Wallace's trip was hailed as an overwhelming diplomatic success by the mainstream media, althoughClearly, the Defence Secretary said something he shouldn't have - the TAA makes clear that a primary objective of its "programming recommendations" in respect of regional media is secretly undermining public support for Moscow. It states that Russian "influence" in the Balkans builds on "historic cultural, religious and political ties,"The reasons for this high esteem are manifold - for example, the TAA notesamong those unenamoured with the military alliance. Such sentiment is widespread throughout the region - 98% However,in the region, said to include attempts to "[undermine] security, sovereignty and stability," and as such is a "threat" that must be countered.Contradictorily though, the analysis concedes that research and analysis indicated "pro-Russian" news or commentary is "often home-grown" and frequently results from "what local leaders are doing to boost their popularity," with many media outlets said to be "openly pro-Russia." Evidently,Still, to counteract this objectionable state of affairs, Whitehall launched a grandiose project , 'Supporting Greater Media Independence in the Western Balkans', set to cost £9.5 million between 2019 and 2022. Bidding contractors were provided a confidential file outlining a number of "proposed activities" to be launched., launching a newswire publishing "quality" text, picture and video content available in the region's four major languages, managing a "citizen content factory" to train young people to become content producers to "identify and counter hostile narratives," and also a drive to secretly engage social media influencers to peddle pro-Western propaganda."Popular vloggers... will release videos, in which they share highly inflammatory disinformation, some of which will include conspiracy theories about NATO, before revealing that it is fake and calling out their follower community for possibly believing them," the document states. "The influencer will conclude that they are tired of seeing fake and inflammatory content on YouTube and other platforms and call for audiences to be wise to disinformation."It's troubling to consider that the Serbian Defense Ministry's denial that it had signed any agreement with the UK targeting Moscow's alleged "malign influence" could well have been sincere, and Belgrade was simply hoodwinked into greenlighting covert efforts by London to improve media standards and battle the scourge of false information, without realising their true nature and purpose.Reinforcing this interpretation, leaked files Clearly, Virgil's famous proverb needs to be updated -