© AFP / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC



An internal government investigation has found that Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and his family were illegally wiretapped over 1,500 times, and "high-ranking officials in the Ministry of the Interior" were involved.The findings were announced by Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin after a meeting with the National Security Council, with the president declaring that an investigation had uncoveredVulin blamed "certain high-ranking officials in the Ministry of the Interior" for the "illegal" activity, suggesting it was a violation of the human rights of the president and his family. The ministry did not speculate on the officials' motivation.The Prosecutor's Office will now look at the findings and decide whether criminal charges should be filed.Local media has in the past claimed. However, it is not clear if any of these agents is implicated in the latest allegation of illegal wiretapping.The government is concerned the wiretapping could be linked to. According to Pushic, the assassination attempt was to take place at a ceremony to commemorate a monument to Stefan Nemanja, who is considered one of the founders of the independent Serbian state that existed in the Middle Ages. It was held on January 27, and was attended by Vucic.According to Pushic, the criminal group behind the plan was liquidated in a special operation carried out by the security forces in February. Vulin suggested the assassination attempt may have been intended to curtail a large-scale program to eliminate organized crime in the country.Vucic himself said he was not sure he was the intended target. "I cannot say for sure that I was the target of [the assassination attempt]. The police came to such conclusions based on the analysis of the data and the fact that the criminals had sniper rifles," the president said.