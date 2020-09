Speaking to The Times of Israel, the Serbian source, who said he has met [Serbian President Aleksander] Vučić several times in recent days, including after the Washington ceremony, stressed that some sort of "diplomatic relationship" between Jerusalem and Pristina [Serbia] would be acceptable, but not a formal recognition of the Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign state. "I can tell you that Serbia will not move its embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes Kosovo as an independent country," the source said. "Moreover, this move by Israel would harm the otherwise intimate relationship between Israel and Serbia and it will never be the same. It's that simple. Folks in Israel should understand this." Asked if Serbia had not tacitly agreed to Kosovo and Israel establishing relations, the source stressed that the two sides signed separate documents. "The document Vučić signed doesn't say anything about Israel recognizing Kosovo."

"Serbia (Belgrade) agrees to open a commercial office, and a ministry of state offices, in Jerusalem on September 20, 2020 and move its embassy to Jerusalem by July 1st 2021".

"Kosovo [Pristina] and Israel agree to mutually recognize each other".

"He signed a... how would you describe it? a... basically a letter acknowledging that they are going to work together and do this... agreement."

"The Trump administration decided to get directly involved in negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia just last year, when Grenell was appointed as the U.S. president's special envoy. Until then, this administration, just like its predecessors, had happily backed negotiations that had been taking place under the mediation of the EU for much of the past decade.

We've also made additional progress on reaching peace in the Middle East... The agreement we've made with UAE has been incredible, what it represented, what it meant, and we have other countries in the Middle East coming very much to us and saying, like, 'when do we go?', 'when can we sign?', and I think we're going to have great peace in the Middle East, and nobody's been able to say that for... a long time.

Another great day for peace with Middle East - Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!

Unfortunately, a mere scratch beneath the surface reveals that all is not quite what was advertised — not least because Kosovo is neither an Arab nation nor, as set out clearly in its constitution, Islamic, which seems to be what Trump was implying.

Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem. As I've said in recent days - the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join.

Once again it's all about Israel.

Just six days after US President Trump proudly announced another diplomatic breakthrough with Serbia and Kosovo, saying both will be opening embassies in Jerusalem, there came a spoiler:The Times of Israel reported yesterday:Serbia does not recognize Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.The difference between the documents signed by Serbia and Kosovo are in the last point in the agreement document (which fills less than two A4 pages), and it relates to Israel.Grenell tried to downplay the discrepancy between the Serbian and Kosovar documents, saying that they are "99.9%" identical. But the documents contain only 16 points. To be precise, the documents are 6.25% different. And that difference is not a minor difference - it relates to diplomatic relations with a foreign country, and(although the embassy move to Jerusalem was not written in in the Kosovo case, it was immediately confirmed by both Israel and Kosovo as meaning that).This is outrageous. It's not as if both parties could not have gotten the same text mentioning what was agreed with the other party.One is thus led to believe, that there was an underhanded move by the US - thatThis basically suggests that this was primarily a photo-op for Donald Trump, once again. The document is very vague, and even contains silly mistakes at the very top, where point 1 repeats itself in point 2. It's clearly an amateurish document prepared in haste. And the devil is in the details.The agreement itself is not only vague - it is about the US chalking up for itself various earlier agreements that the EU has led in nearly a decade of negotiations. As journalist Jack Butcher wrote in his " open letter to the American people It's obvious that Trump is going off-script here, in his clumsy, clunky, kitschy way.Trump further boasted of the connection in the aftermath, tweeting:As Butcher notes, suggesting that Kosovo is an "Islamic and Arab nation" is false:Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also pushed the same line:But in their haste to get the photo-ops, they cut corners. It is ironic that the point on Israel became such a bone of contention. It's not because of Israel as such - it's because it meant that Israel would recognize Kosovo, and and although the Serbian Prime Minister Vučić was not signing on to that, it is indirectly implied that he was, because it was the same ceremony - thus he got immediate backlash from the Serbian nationalists who see Kosovo as an inseparable part of Serbia. This is a can of worms.Vučić vehemently denied that he was unaware of the content of the document. He stressed that he reviewed every letter of it (a 3-minute read). I doubt that Vučić was unaware of it. Was he just trying to catch attention? We may never know.But with all the brouhaha, let us just reflect a moment, that, and the attempt to throw Israel into the equation has apparently exacerbated it. For Trump and Netanyahu, throwing Israel into the equation appears to be the point of it all.