like Facebook and Microsoft will begin more aggressively targeting right-wing militia groups and manifestos on their platforms.released by terrorist groups identified by the United Nations, including the Taliban.The group will be expanding the scope of material they target in the coming months, according to a report from Reuters.often linked to white supremacism, as well asallegedly posing a threat. Right-wing groups that have grown in popularity in the last few years, like theIncluded in this Big Tech group are Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others. The sharing of information between companies allows them to see what content is being banned and, in turn, they can ban similar content on their platform.The GIFCT has come under scrutiny in the past and been accused of promoting censorship, an accusation that has earned renewed interest thanks to the latest announcement."Republicans have done nothing to prevent this from coming.They're bought off by big tech. Are you paying attention yet?" conservative journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted.the group's executive director Nicholas Rasmussen admitted to Reuters. He insisted, however, that threats of far-right extremism are "demanding attention right now."The GIFCT's actions are not the only example, either, of Big Tech cracking down on user posts or lawmakers pushing them to more aggressively do so.The Biden administration has been quick to criticize platforms like Facebook as well for not doing enough to combat 'misinformation' being spread about the Covid-19 vaccinations.Primarily conservative pundits have pushed back against these moves, arguing the administration and Big Tech companies are censoring speech for political reasons.of social media companies, criticism that was heightened after he was banned across the board following the January 6 Capitol riot. Earlier this month, the Republican announced