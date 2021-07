© Getty

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has relieved two officers from duty after a video surfaced of one of them kicking a handcuffed woman in the head.A video surfaced on various social media platforms showing a Black woman handcuffed, laying on the ground facedown as two APD officers stand over her.The video, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, drew major backlash from people citing excessive police force.The new incident comes in the aftermath of the police-involved shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in June 2020, which led to massive riots and protests in Atlanta.The officer who killed Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was later reinstated by the city's Civil Service Board in May.Gerald Griggs, vice president of the NAACP's Atlanta chapter, told Fox affiliate WAGA that he was in "shock and angered" by the video, saying that the NAACP is already investigating this matter.