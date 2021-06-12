© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch



A special task force unit has been disbanded in the German city of Frankfurt am Main, a state interior minister has announced, amid an investigation into the sharing of extremist and neo-Nazi content on group chats.The special operations command, known as SEK, will no longer exist in the city, Peter Beuth, interior minister of the central German state of Hessen, said at a press conference on Thursday, slamming the "complete failure" in leadership.Admitting that the alleged shared texts and images suggest "some members" of the SEK are right-wing extremists, Beuth said he had initiated a "fundamental restart" and restructuring of the force.None of the investigated officers, aged between 29 and 54, will continue to work in the special forces, and will also probably be fired from the Hessen police, Beuth said, adding that the allegations will be pursued "consistently in terms of criminal law and discipline."So far, there has been no evidence that the closed unit communicated with other groups, "but the investigation is at the very beginning," he warned."The constant talk of individual cases, the trivialization of right-wing networks and criminal offenses and the sweeping under the carpet of the outrageous scandals have a system," the co-chairwoman of Germany's The Left party, Janine Wissler said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.