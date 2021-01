© Greg Nash

House Democrats sent a letter to top social media platforms on Thursday urging the them to make permanent changes to algorithms that facilitate the spread of extremist and "conspiratorial" content.The letter from the lawmakers comes roughly two weeks after a mob stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot.Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) led dozens of their colleagues in letters addressed to the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube urging various changes across the platforms to mitigate the spread of extremist and conspiratorial content.Many of the people involved in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol asserted that there was widespread election fraud that tainted the 2020 election results. Former President Trump and his allies repeatedly echoed these claims on social media, stating that the election had been "stolen" from the former president.After the attack at the Capitol, mainstream social media platforms cracked down on some of the disinformation. But the Democrats are calling for further action among the social media giants.A spokesperson for YouTube declined to comment in response to the letter.The lawmakers, however, wrote that YouTube needs to take further action to address the spread of extremist content.A spokesperson for Facebook said the company has no comment on the letter, but noted actions the company has taken since the riot at the Capitol.Facebook last week said it had emergency measures in place since before the U.S. election to not recommend civic groups for people to join, and it is keeping that in place as well as implementing additional requirements including requiring group administrators to review and approve posts before they go up in groups that "start to have a high rate of hate speech or content that incites violence."The letter to Twitter similarly calls for the platform to make permanent changes that limit the spread of misinformation and "other forms of harmful content."A Twitter spokesperson said the company has received the letter and intends to respond.Even as mainstream platforms take action to crack down on disinformation, fringe social media platforms with minimal content moderation have seen a surge.One platform identified as having posts inciting violence ahead of the riot, Parler, was removed from the Apple and Google app stores and was dropped by Amazon's web hosting service. As the platform looks to relaunch, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) requested the FBI investigate its role in the insurrection.