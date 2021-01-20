© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev



As Washington braces for the most tense handover of power in modern history, the speaker of Russia's parliament has called for an inquiry into a series of perceived threats to free speech, amid the fallout from the US election.Vyacheslav Volodin told lawmakers on Tuesday that the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee should now begin proposals to work with the global community to better understand a recent rise in online censorship. "Stop burying your heads in the sand as if nothing is happening," he said, "we need to begin this work and do everything possible to ensure that international organizations finally wake up from their hibernation."His call came amid a fiery speech to mark the opening of the parliamentary session, in whichover fears of incitement to violence in the wake of the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC by his supporters.Responding to the news, the spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, told reporters that the decision "could be compared to a nuclear blast in cyberspace." "It has been a blow to the democratic values professed by the West," she added. TheThe Parler social network, which bills itself as a 'pro-free speech platform,' was shut off by Amazon, which had provided its hosting services, over allegations that it allowed calls for violence and glorification of the attack on the US Capitol. It has since gone back online, reportedly after a deal with a Russian-owned tech company.