Digital fascism

Social media law

Turkey banned social media sites that have failed to hire local representatives from advertising Monday, according to the Official Gazette.Last October, a new social media law came into effect in the country which obligates social media sites that are accessed over a million times per day in Turkey to hire a local representative.As part of the law,After the fines, advertisement activities are banned, and in the last two phases, the country will limit bandwidth by 50% and up to 90%, respectively.If enterprises that are active in Turkey breach the ban, they will face a number of charges.Popular social media firms Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, VK and DailyMotion have agreed to appoint local representatives so far.Turkey's Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan tweeted that the advertisement ban will be controlled by Turkish authorities such as the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Central Bank and Tax Inspection Board.Turkey does not want to bar citizens from any services, but the country is committed to taking every measure for protecting its data, privacy and rights, Sayan underlined.he added.Social networks that do not comply with court orders to remove illegal content are to be subject to penalties according to the law.In addition, the legislation also requires social media companies to take measures to store Turkey-based users' data inside the country.