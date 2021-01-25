© Global Look Press / dpa / Kay Nietfeld



Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has filed two lawsuits against the nation's domestic security service that is reportedly about to designate it a "suspected" extremist group ahead of national elections.The party has filed two legal complaints and two emergency motions against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution - a domestic security agency known as BfV - the German dpa news agency reported. The move followed a series of media reports suggesting that BfV could formally declare the whole party a suspected extremist organization."It is completely obvious that the AfD does not give the [BfV] the slightest reason to classify it as a suspected case," the party's head, Joerg Meuthen, told the German media. Earlier, the party also issued a special declaration where it said it "unconditionally acknowledges the German People as the community of all persons who have German citizenship."According to the German media reports, security officials have complied a whopping 3,000-pages-long report detailing its findings related to the party's links to various far-right groups and controversial activities of its members.According to the German Der Spiegel weekly, the Interior Ministry is currently examining the BfV's opinion since it should greenlight the move before the designation would be made public."Should the BfV officially declare the AfD a suspected case, we will use all legal means to counteract it - and to be successful in the foreseeable future," said Meuthen, adding that "the legal and factual prerequisites that are absolutely necessary for surveillance are simply not there."In November, the AfD also compared the lockdown to the 1933 Enabling Act, which granted Adolf Hitler the power to rule by decree. The move earned a bitter rebuke from Foreign Minsiter Heiko Maas, who called it an "opprobrious comparison" mocking the victims of the Nazis.