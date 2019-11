© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov

Lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany's parliamentary groupas they set out to travel to the Middle Eastern country. In a press statement, the party noted that the primary goals of their journey are to acquire a picture of the situation on the ground and to continue an intensive dialogue. As MP Udo Hemmelgarn pointed out, they are focused on bilateral relations, which have been completely frozen under Angela Merkel's government."I came here to take care- where there are almost 770,000 of them", he told the outlet bitchute.com.The delegates met with representatives of President Bashar al-Assad's government. AfD's politicians also met the tourism, finance, and foreign ministers during their trip, the German news agency DPA reports.In a Facebook post with pictures from the Syrian capital Damascus, Bundestag member Waldemar Herdt wrote that the city "is absolutely peaceful and secure"., he posted.The delegation is to present the full account of their trip upon returning to Germany."All Germans who have not yet left the country are asked to leave Syria", a statement on their website reads, while the German Embassy in Syria remains closed until further notice.This is not the first time that AfD politicians have gone to Syria to evaluate the situation in the country and show that it is safe enough for migrants, who are currently in Germany, to return there. Their group travelled to Syria in 2018, something which was condemned by their political rivals and the German government, whose spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the one "who courts this regime disqualifies itself".